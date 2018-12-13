Increase in West Mercia Police funding welcomed

Increased grant funding for policing in West Mercia next year was confirmed by the Home Secretary today.

Central funding for West Mercia in 2019/20 will go up to £122.4m. An increase of approximately £2.3m compared to this year.

It represents the first time central grant funding for policing has increased since 2010.

The Home Office has also confirmed increased flexibility over council tax for Police and Crime Commissioners across England and Wales.

West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “It’s clear that Sajid Javid has listened to and delivered for the communities of West Mercia.

“I have spoken with him personally on a number of occasions to discuss police resources. I am grateful for him listening and doing everything possible to support our police and make our communities safer.

“Next year’s draft budget for West Mercia is almost complete. I will consider the options regarding the precept and publish my proposals shortly.”