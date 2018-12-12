Two men arrested after man assaulted in Wellington street

Police have arrested two men after a 45-year-old man was assaulted in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

The assault happened at around 3.40pm in Regent Street. The victim was injured during the assault, but police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men aged, both aged 22, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who may have any video footage such as mobile phone, CCTV, or dash cam to contact them.

Contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 514s 081218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.