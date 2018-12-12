Pedestrian in critical condition following fail-to-stop collision in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses or information following a collision in Telford, in the early hours of Sunday morning, that left a man with serious injuries.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A442 Southbound before Stirchley Interchange at around 3.38am on Sunday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The vehicle, a Silver Mercedes E250 car, failed to stop at the scene but was located in the Brookside area of Telford later that day.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the Silver Mercedes E250 before or after the collision.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Sergeant Marc Whild on 101 quoting incident reference 116s of 9 December 2018.