Occupants flee stolen car after Telford crash

The occupants of s stolen car fled the scene of a collision in Telford yesterday.

The driver of the stolen Golf ran a red light colliding with a small blue Peugeot.

Police say that false number plates, a lump hammer and a machete were found inside the Golf.

The driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service as a precaution.

West Mercia Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information to contact them on 101 using the reference 195s111218 20450.