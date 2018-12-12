Van driver airlifted to hospital following collision near the Wrekin

A driver was released from a van by fire service personnel and airlifted to hospital following a collision near the Wrekin this morning.

The trapped man was assessed by ambulance personnel prior to being released by firefighters.

The collision involving a large goods vehicle and a van happened at just before 10.30am on the B5061 at Cluddley.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a van that had suffered significant damage and had ended up in a ditch.

“Ambulance staff spent around 30 minutes working with firefighters to free the driver.

“He had suffered potentially serious injuries. After treatment at the scene, he was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

“The man driving the lorry was also assessed at the scene but was discharged after treatment.”

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.