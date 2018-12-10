Telford man’s prison sentence increased following rape conviction

A Telford man has been sentenced to one year and ten months in prison following a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday 7 December.

Naveed Hussain was found guilty of two charges of rape and one charge of sexual assault by penetration that occurred in Bowring Park, Wellington during the early hours of 2 April 2017.

The 18-year-old, who is currently in prison serving a sentence in relation to a violent disorder, has had his sentence extended and will now serve four and a half years in total.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for ten years.

Commenting on the case, PC Laura Hutson said “We would like to praise the victim for her bravery and courage in coming forward and hope that this provides other victims with the confidence to report such matters to police.”

Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence is encouraged to report the incident to police, where specially trained officers will help victims with care and sensitivity, and will work to get the right result for them with their wishes in mind.