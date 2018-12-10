Shrewsbury to Newport Saturday bus services to be reintroduced

Saturday bus services on route 519 between Shrewsbury and Newport are to be reintroduced after a successful partnership between a number of local Parish Councils secured additional funding to cover its operation.

Set to be run by Arriva Midlands, who currently provides journeys on the 519 via Roden, High Ercall and Edgmond from Monday to Friday, the partnership between the Parish Councils of Ercall Magna, Waters Upton, Edgmond, Tibberton worked together to source the finance needed to cover the costs of operating a Saturday timetable, after local communities campaigned following its withdrawal in September.

Launching on Saturday 15th December, the Parish Councils, working with Newport Regeneration Partnership, have pledged to fund the service for a period of at least 12 months, and as such are pleased to work with Arriva to encourage people to ‘use it or lose it’ to ensure its longer term future.

Simon Mathieson, Area Managing Director, Arriva Midlands North, said: “Although in the past, Saturday services on the 519 experienced very low passenger numbers, which is what led to its initial withdrawal, we very much appreciate and understand the social need for these buses within the community. As such we are delighted to be working with Ercall Magna, Edgmond, Tibberton & Cherrington and Waters Upton Parish Councils to not only bring back the service, but to promote the benefits it will provide to local residents.”

“Passengers have been incredibly passionate and dedicated in their campaign with the Telford & Wrekin Bus User Group to bring the service back, and we really hope that together we will be able to transform the fortunes of the 519 and secure a brighter, more sustainable future for the Saturday services so that we are able to continue offering much needed transport connections for those who rely on them.”

The new Saturday service will operate five times a day in each direction, serving Roden, High Ercall, Crudgington, Edgmond, Tibberton & Cherrington and Heathgates along the route.

Councillor Stephen Bentley, TWC Ward Member said: “My colleague, Stephen Burrell, and I are extremely proud of the Parish Councils in our Ward for working with us to bring about this unique partnership arrangement. Many local residents have already pledged their future support and we look forward with enthusiasm to its success. There are other Parish Councils and Organisations considering joining this partnership – there is a real ‘will’ for this to be successful”.

Councillor Ray Wickson, Chairman of the Telford & Wrekin Bus User Group said: “This is an excellent example of small Parish Councils working together with Arriva to provide a valuable service to the Rural Communities – we are also very grateful to the members of the Newport Regeneration Partnership who realise the importance of enabling local residents to be able to access Newport and Shrewsbury towns for shopping and health appointments.”