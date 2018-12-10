Police issue security advice following burglaries in Newport

Police are urging residents to take note of home security advice following a number of recent burglaries in Newport.

Over the past two weeks, there have been six reported burglaries in the area.

Officers are encouraging residents to take a few simple steps to keep their homes safe and secure, particularly during the darker months.

Taking a few crime prevention measures can help make all the difference in stopping the property from being targeted, and as police do all they can to catch those responsible they are asking for the public’s help by making it even more difficult for thieves.

Motorists are also being reminded to shut the window and remove any valuable items from display when they leave their vehicles unattended as opportunist thieves look to take advantage of poor car security as well.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: “As the nights draw in, unfortunately we often see an increase in house burglaries, as well as valuables stolen being stolen from cars.

“Our officers do regular patrols, but I would also advise people, especially at this time of year, to think about their home and vehicle safety.

“Simple things can be done in the home such as setting lamps and radios to come on to a timer, use /or install an alarm system, as well as installing outside security lighting. As for car safety – don’t leave valuables on your seats and if you can park your car somewhere that is well lit rather than a secluded street, these can all help prevent being a target of crime.”

Home security tips include:

– A well-lit home gives the impression someone is in

– Use timer switches to turn lights on when you are out

– Save energy and money with low-energy light bulbs

– Lock windows and doors and keep gates and side entrances well secured

– Don’t leave car keys or valuables near windows, doors or letterboxes, where burglars can reach through to steal them

– Invest in external lighting

For more crime prevention advice visit the crime and safety pages on the West Mercia Police website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/crime-and-safety.