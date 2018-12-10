Man led to safety following fire at flat in Market Drayton

A man was led to safety by firefighters following a fire in the kitchen of a property in Market Drayton last night.

At around 9.30pm firefighters from Market Drayton, together with firefighters from Loggerheads (Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service), and an operations officer from headquarters, were all mobilised to a report of a flat on fire in Shropshire Street.

On arrival at the scene of the fire, an Incident Commander from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was informed by neighbours, that they could hear a smoke alarm sounding, see a fire in the kitchen of the flat, and that the occupier was still believed to be inside.

The Incident Commander immediately instructed that a “Persons Reported” message be sent to Fire Control, indicating that someone was believed to be trapped in the fire.

On receipt of this message, the Rescue Pump from Hodnet was mobilised, along with an ambulance and the police.

Two firefighters entered the property and located an adult male, and assisted him outside to fresh air.

A small fire was found to have occurred in the kitchen area of the flat, which had burnt itself out, but had resulted in some smoke logging.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and carried out an assessment of the casualty, following this assessment the casualty was discharged at the scene requiring no further treatment.

Crews ventilated the property and ensured there had been no hidden fire spread.

The Hodnet and Loggerheads appliances were soon available to attend further incidents, with the Market Drayton appliance remaining at the scene for around an hour.

Shropshire Street was closed for a time due to the number of emergency service vehicles being in attendance.