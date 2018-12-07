Two lorries and van involved in collision north of Whitchurch

One person was cut free following a collision involving two articulated lorries and a van north of Whitchurch today.

The crash happened on Bradeley Green Lane close at around noon.

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to free the casualty who had become trapped in one of the lorries before handing them over to the care of paramedics.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “One patient suffered a leg injury and was trapped but has since been freed. One of the patients suffered minor injuries and another suffered a stomach injury.”

A quantity of oil and diesel was leaking from one of the vehicles, the Environment Agency was informed and firefighters used specialist equipment to stop the leak.

Firefighters were in attendance for around two hours along with Cheshire Police, North West Ambulance Service and an air ambulance.

Three fire engines attended from Nantwich, Winsford and Whitchurch along with a major rescue unit from Winsford.

The A49 remains closed, a diversion is in place via the A41 and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.