Man charged with the murder of Newport woman

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper in Newport earlier this year.

Ms Gabriel-Hooper died from a gunshot wound to her neck outside her home in Farmers Gate, Newport on 26 January.

Andrew Jonathan Hooper, 46, of Sutton, Newport, was charged with murder this morning (Friday 6 December) and appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday 11 December.

Police were alerted to the incident after they received several reports that a gunshot had been fired on Farmers Gate at around 11.15pm on the night of the incident.

Officers arrived to find Ms Gabriel-Hooper in a Range Rover with a gunshot wound to her neck, she was declared deceased at the scene.