Dog grooming products stolen during burglary in Prees

Police are investigating after dog grooming products were stolen during a burglary at a business in Prees.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who has been offered dog grooming equipment at a price that is too good to be true following the burglary on Prees Industrial Estate.

The burglary happened between Wednesday evening and yesterday morning. The premises were broken into via a double glazed window to the front of the building. After an untidy search of the office and warehouse, items were stolen including pet grooming products and clippers.

The burglar is believed to have left via double wooden doors to the side of the building.

Officers investigating the burglary are also appealing for any witnesses who saw or heard anything to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting crime reference 22/108752/18 or incident 151s of 061218. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.