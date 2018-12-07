Car and coach collide in Bridgnorth

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a coach in Bridgnorth yesterday evening.

The collision involving the two vehicles happened on Pound Street at around 6.15pm.

No persons were reported to have been trapped following the collision, with fire service personnel administering first aid to one person.

Five fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Tweedale and Wellington.

An Operations officer was also in attendance along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

The road was closed for a time to allow for the recovery of the vehicles.