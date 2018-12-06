Work to begin on Dana footbridge refurbishment

Work to refurbish the Dana Footbridge in Shrewsbury will begin on Friday 14 December.

As part of the works Network Rail teams will strengthen the footbridge, including repairs and replacement of the timber panels and supporting beams, brick and steel work.

Engineers will also replace windows and the deck walkway will be renewed with an anti-slip surface. The footbridge will also be deep cleaned, surfaces grit blasted and the structure will be re-painted, improving its appearance and ensuring it is fit for use for many years to come.

During the refurbishment, pedestrians will have to use a diversion route via Castle Gates and Howard Street.

Work is expected to be complete by Summer 2019.

Chris Wildy, works delivery manager for Network Rail in Wales and Borders said: “Our second phase of work at Shrewsbury Station, as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan, is progressing well and once complete, will see the historic station refreshed for the benefit of passengers and the local community.

“The station canopies and Dana footbridge are listed, so we have been working closely with Shropshire Council on our restoration plans, as we understand these structures are part of the historic fabric of the station.

“We would like to thank the local community and passengers for their patience while we carry out this work and assure them that we are doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

Dana footbridge is being refurbished as part of a wider project to restore the listed Shrewsbury station. Since late November 2018, Network Rail teams have been delivering repairs to the station canopies over platforms 4, 5, 6 and 7, with part-funding from the Railway Heritage Trust.

The first phase of work to upgrade the station canopies was completed in late 2016 and involved renewing the large canopy roof over platforms 3, 4 and 7.