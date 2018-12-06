Shropshire Council car parking machines affected by O2 data outage

Shropshire Council car parks are unable to accept card payments today due to the ongoing 02 data network outage.

The machines which process payments via the O2 data network are still able to accept cash. Motorists can also use the MiPermit parking app on their mobile phone, call or text to pay for parking.

O2 customers have been unable to use data on their handsets since early this morning. Problems were first reported by customers at around 5.30am with the issue affecting a large part of the UK.

The lack of data also affects customers on Tesco Mobile, GiffGaff, Sky Mobile and Lyca Mobile which piggyback off the mobile network.

O2 say that their technical teams are working on the issue with high priority and that a 3rd party supplier had identified a software issue in their system.

The mobile phone network has 32 million customers and is the second largest network in the UK.