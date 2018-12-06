Shrewsbury Market Hall makes shortlist for top national award

Traders at Shrewsbury Market Hall are celebrating after making the shortlist for a top national award for the second year in a row.

The market, which was crowned ‘Britain’s Favourite Market 2018’, last January has made it to the final top 10 of British markets for the 2019 title after tens of thousands of public votes were cast nationwide.

Shrewsbury will now go through to the next round of judging, which will involve a visit by secret shoppers, along with markets in Chester, Leeds, Skipton, Barnsley, Bury, Cardiff, Preston, St George’s Market in Belfast and Waterside at Stratford-upon-Avon.

The competition for Britain’s Favourite Market is the biggest in the industry and is part of the annual Great British Market Awards which are organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities.

The first round involved members of the public voting between October 1 and November 30.

Shrewsbury Market Hall Facilities Manager Kate Gittins said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have made it to the final round once again and thank each and every one of customers who voted for us.

“We’re up against some very stiff competition and are extremely proud to be considered one of the best markets in the country. Our market simply gets better and better every year.

“More exciting stalls have opened since we won the title in January, our popular late nights are so successful that they’ve become a firm part of the Shrewsbury calendar and we’re loved with a passion by so many of our customers that some have even chosen the Market Hall roof-top as a special place to become engaged or mark a significant birthday.

“Shrewsbury Choral Society even chose the market to give a flash mob public performance of the Alleluia Chorus from Handel’s Messiah a few weeks ago.”

Shrewsbury Market Hall, in Claremont Street, is home to nearly 70 independent small businesses. It is jointly run by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.