Firefighters carried out a search of the River Severn in Shrewsbury today after a person was reported to be in the water.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington to the Welsh Bridge area at just before 11am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says crews searched both banks and also carried out water search using a boat.

No persons were reported to be found with the search being called off at around 11.41am.