A warning has been issued after children were seen setting fire to a petrol can in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened in the Dunwoody Court area just off Hearn Way in Monkmoor yesterday.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury to the scene of the incident at around 5.30pm.

Derek Taylor, a member of Shropshire Fire & Rescue’s Prevention Team said: “Petrol is extremely inflammable, they were lucky not to have been injured.”