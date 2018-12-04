Historic Ludlow hotel welcomes new owner

The historic Feathers Hotel in Ludlow which closed in August has a new owner it was confirmed today.

The Feathers Hotel entered into administration and closed in August after reporting difficult trading conditions following the death of a guest who died as result of contracting Legionnaires’ disease in 2017 which was linked to bacteria in the plumbing at the hotel. Another guest also contracted the disease and recovered.

New owner, Crest Hotels is investing over £500,000 to re-position the property, which includes an aesthetic makeover to public areas, rooms and the function suite, as well as complete new plumbing throughout. Customers will also benefit from a new food concept being introduced, the addition of a new tea room and restaurant which aims to achieve accreditation with two AA Rosette’s within six months of opening.

Jason Hiley of Crest Hotels comments, “We have a lot to do but we are confident that we will be ready to open our doors in the Spring, ahead of what we hope will be a busy period of summer trading for the hotel and for Ludlow. We look forward to showing local residents what we have created and we hope the hotel becomes a central hub for bringing the community together for events and functions, as well as welcoming guests from further afield to show off the facilities and the picturesque market town we are lucky to be based in.”

The Feathers was constructed in 1619 and has been referred to as ‘The Most Handsome Inn in the World’. The property comprises 40 en suite bedrooms, a four-bedroom residential flat, six conference rooms and onsite parking for approximately 30 vehicles.

Following its introduction to the market on behalf of administrators FRP Advisory, a competitive bidding process was undertaken with multiple bids received from operators across the UK and a deal was ultimately agreed with Crest Hotels in October 2018. Crest Hotels, a privately owned and managed hotel group, currently own and operate the Holiday Inn at Birmingham Airport, Holiday Inn Express Liverpool/Knowsley, Almondsbury Interchange Hotel and Arnos Manor Hotel.

Raj Mittal, partner at FRP Advisory, comments, “We’re delighted to have concluded the successful sale of the Feathers Hotel in Ludlow. The iconic building is central to travel and tourism in the area and we are pleased that Crest Hotels’ planned investment will secure future employment in the region.”

Charles Jones, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale comments, “The Feathers is a hotel of considerable historical significance and we are delighted that it is being taken on by an experienced operator who we have no doubt will be more than capable of turning around the recent bad fortune that has befallen the business. The number of bids received demonstrates clearly the popularity and demand from across the country for historic properties in attractive locations.”