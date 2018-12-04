CCTV footage released following robbery in Oakengates

Police have released CCTV footage of a man that officers would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Oakengates on Thursday 29 November.

Shortly before 8.50pm, a man entered the Co-op store on Limes Walk whilst carrying an item, believed to be a hammer.

He demanded money from the till and then leave the store on foot with a quantity of cash.

There were no reported injuries.

Detective Sergeant Andy Dawson from West Mercia Police said: “We would like to speak to the man in the footage as he may have information which could assist with the investigation.

“If anyone witnessed the offence or recognises him, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 709s of 29 November 2018.”