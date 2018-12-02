West Mercia Police launch annual Christmas drink-drive crackdown

West Mercia Police has launched its annual enforcement campaign to raise awareness of the issues around drink and drug driving.

Officers will be carrying out increased enforcement activity over the festive period.

On Saturday evening officers from the safer neighbourhood team in Wem stopped a vehicle with the driver providing a positive breath sample. The male driver was arrested and taken to custody on suspicion of drunk driving.

Figures indicate that over the past three years 17 people were killed and 103 seriously injured in the West Mercia force area following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor.

The campaign supports the month long winter drink drive campaign by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC). Police forces throughout the UK will be working hard throughout December to make sure the roads are safe for everyone this Christmas.

West Mercia Police says that enforcing the drink and drug drive law is a 24/7 commitment and to reflect that, police officers will be enforcing at all times of the day and night.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans for West Mercia Police said:

“There are still people out there who feel they can gamble with drinking and driving and think they know how much the limit is. Cracking down on those who take drugs or drink and then decide to drive is a year round commitment for us. However, we are very aware the festive season can present opportunities where people are tempted to drive under the influence.

“To combat this, extra patrols will be conducted in the run up to and over Christmas and New Year in a bid to tackle those who commit the unacceptable act of drinking or drug driving. The simple fact is, there is only one way of being sure that you are safe to drive and that is not to drink at all.”