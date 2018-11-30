Shropshire created Knife Angel sculpture to be displayed in Liverpool

The Knife Angel designed by Alfie Bradley and created at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry has left Shropshire to be displayed in Liverpool this Christmas.

The sculpture left the British Ironwork Centre yesterday morning to spend the Christmas season towering beside Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral.

The National Monument against Violence and aggression is made from over 100,000 sieged weapons and stands at 27ft tall.

It took over three years to make and was created in an effort to highlight the grave affliction and tragedy surrounding knife crime and violence within the UK, and beyond.

Despite gusty winds and heavy rain, the sculpture was successfully loaded onto its designated lorry using a giant crane and a specially made frame.

The monument was laid flat and secured for its journey and had its own police escort.

A British Ironwork Centre spokesperson said: “We love having the Angel on site here in Shropshire and we love hearing about the impact it has on each and every visitor, but we are so excited for the sculpture to be experienced by another city.

“With our constant efforts to get the sculpture displayed in Trafalgar Square, we were completely thrilled when a campaign group from Liverpool requested to host the Angel over the Christmas period. We hope that it will make as much of an impact on the City of Liverpool as it has made right here in Shropshire, and we hope that it will continue to raise awareness of the knife crime that constantly and consistently plagues our nation.”

The Knife Angel will be returning to Shropshire in the New Year.