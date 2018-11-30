Reverse advent gives gifts to the community

Food parcels will be winging their way to vulnerable families across Telford following an initiative that’s spread across The Wrekin Housing Trust’s local shops.

Thanks to an idea by employees of the Trust’s Oakengates shop, a ‘reverse advent calendar’ scheme has been adopted by colleagues which will see teams donate food items each day for the Salvation Army to deliver to people, old and young, in need over Christmas.

Housing Assistant at the Oakengates shop, Jenny Hall, said: “Our team wanted to begin Christmas celebrations by giving something back to our local community. I’d heard about a reverse advent calendar scheme last year and thought what a great idea it was, so we set up our own.

“Now the idea has spread to more of our shops, not just across Telford but in wider Shropshire and Staffordshire as well.

“We’re thrilled to know we’ve started something that will make a real difference this winter.”

The teams’ donations will include non-perishable foods like soup and pasta, as well as toiletries and Christmas goodies.

The parcels will be delivered to the Salvation Army after 10th December.