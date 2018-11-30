Police investigate robbery at Co-Op store in Oakengates

Police are investigating following a robbery at the Co-Op store on Limes Walk in Oakengates last night.
A man carried out the robbery at the store at around 8.50pm.
The offender is described as a white male, of slim build and approx 6′ tall.
He was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered. He was also wearing grey gloves and carried a white carrier bag.
The offender is believed to have ran away in the direction of Oakengates Theatre car park and is said to have run with a limp.
West Mercia Police would like anyone who saw anything to contact them on 101 quoting incident 709S 291118.