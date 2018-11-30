Firefighters tackle flat fire in Market Drayton

By
Chris Pritchard
-

Firefighters were called to a flat fire on High Street in Market Drayton last night.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Market Drayton. Photo: @SFRS_NGriffiths
The fire involved the kitchen of the flat which was located above commercial premises.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Loggerheads to the fire at around 9.41pm.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance.

Firefighters including some wearing breathing apparatus used a covering jet and hosereel jet to put out the fire.

An investigation is being carried out into its cause.

