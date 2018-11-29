Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust rated ‘Inadequate’

A report published today by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust as ‘Inadequate’.

The CQC carried out inspections of the trust’s services at the Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in late August and early September.

Maternity and Accident and Emergency at the two hospitals were both deemed ‘Inadequate’ in the report out today. A third of all categories inspected were rated as ‘Good’.

Overall, 33% of categories were rated by inspectors as ‘Good’, 19% were rated as ‘Inadequate’, with the rest rated as ‘Requires Improvement’.

The report highlights concerns about staffing levels in the Accident and Emergency Department. The concerns have been addressed through the recruitment of nine middle grade doctors, with further permanent appointments to follow alongside specialist A&E nurses.

As a result the threat to suspend A&E services overnight at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford was lifted last week.

Work is continuing to improve the Trust’s maternity services. Every week for the last 10 weeks, staff have been providing the CQC with additional information so that the safety and effectiveness of the maternity service can be assured for the mothers and babies using it. This same assurance is provided to the two Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) responsible for commissioning the service.

The Trust has also recently taken steps to strengthen its leadership, adding four new non-executive members to its Board, creating two new executive director positions and it is about to begin a new programme through the Trust’s Leadership Academy, which all 287 senior leaders at SaTH will join.

Earlier this month the trust was placed into special measures by NHS Improvement, it was the first time that a trust had been placed into special measures without a recommendation from the Care Quality Commission.

By being in special measures, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has access to support, which includes strengthened oversight and buddying arrangements, additional funding, the continued placement of an improvement director and support around the trust’s workforce strategy to help address its vacancies.

Chief Executive Simon Wright said: “You cannot be unaffected by a report like this. I’m sorry and disappointed that we have not made as much progress to tackle the issues and challenges that the Trust faces as we all want.

“But people should not lose sight of many things that SaTH does not just well but significantly better than many other trusts around the country.

“I know how hard staff are working, how passionate they are about what they do and the care they provide. We will take to heart the CQC’s findings just as we welcome the extra support that is coming with special measures, to double down on the need to get things right and improve for the people we serve.”

Dr Kathy McLean, executive medical director and chief operating officer of NHS Improvement, said:

“CQC’s inspection report is further evidence that Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust faces significant challenges and needs intensive support to improve its services, which it is getting already through our special measures programme. This is what the local community has every right to expect and we know that the trust’s leadership and frontline staff are committed to delivering it.

“Clearly the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is on a journey but it is heading in the right direction, having been able to secure sufficient middle grade doctors and nurses to allow its emergency department at the Princess Royal Hospital to remain open overnight.

“The safety and welfare of patients remains ours and the trust’s top priority and so, we will work with them to ensure this progress continues.”

Ben Reid, Chair at SaTH, said the CQC report was in places a difficult read, adding:

“We will get this right. There are tremendous successes here but also very real challenges. What the Trust needs now is stability.

“There is a bright future ahead. The Government’s pledge of £312 million to reconfigure services shows not just how much needs to be done in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin but presents the opportunity to really get things right for the long term.”

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and Dr Jo Leahy, Chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said:

“We have received a copy of the CQC inspection report on Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH). We welcome the increased support the Trust will receive as a result of special measures status. The report highlights a number of areas of concern and improvements are needed.

“Clearly the Trust has a lot of work to do, but it is important to also acknowledge the many positive aspects of its work including its good rating for caring and the hard work, energy, and enthusiasm of all the doctors, nurses, and other health professionals and staff delivering a wide range of services to the public.

“We will continue to work as key partners with the Trust in supporting them to improve services so they meet the aspirations of both the public and ourselves.”