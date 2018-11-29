Celebrations as Telford turns 50 today!

Telford is today celebrating its 50th Birthday with events taking place to mark the milestone birthday.

Celebrations for Telford 50 began on January 1st with a laser light art installation which connected communities with the laser light beams passing over them, marking the start of Telford 50.

Other events included Spring Into St Georges Day, a Balloon and Kite Fiesta and Telford Carnival as well as a host of shows that took place in a Big Top.

Today as part of a day of celebration Telford & Wrekin Council welcomes the Telford European Christmas Market back for its third year in Southwater and this evening Telford Community Pride Awards take place.

History

The New Town was first designated on 16 January 1963 as Dawley New Town, covering the areas of Dawley, Wenlock, Oakengates, Wellington Rural District and Shifnal Rural District. Development started, guided by the Dawley New Town Development Corporation, with the first homes on the new Sutton Hill housing estate being occupied in 1967.

The Minister proposed an extension of 12,000 acres in 1968, taking in the historic area of Ironbridge Gorge. The Dawley New Town (Designation) Amendment (Telford) Order was made on 29 November 1968, extending the New Town area by 10,143 acres of “land lying within the urban districts of Oakengates and Wellington and the rural districts of Shifnal and Wellington”.

The Order also renamed the new town Telford, after the Scottish-born civil engineer Thomas Telford who, in 1787, became Surveyor of Public Works for Shropshire.

Today’s Celebrations

Telford Community Pride Awards

Tonight will see the Telford Community Pride Awards take place. The awards celebrate the people, groups and businesses who make the borough great and a place to be proud of. Nominations were made by members of the public and more than 300 nominations were received for 13 awards.

Panels of judges from all areas of the community and sponsors have shortlisted from the hundreds of nominations to select just four finalists for each award.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “I wasn’t surprised that we had so many nominations, as it just goes to highlight how many fantastic, caring people we have in our borough.

“The awards are to recognise what they do and how they make a difference. Their stories should be celebrated and I hope that by doing this we can inspire others to make a difference.”

Opening of Telford European Christmas Market

Telford European Christmas Market back for its third year in Southwater today, this year will see all the traditional elements of a Christmas market with wooden chalets decked with garlands and lights, festive gifts and food to tickle your taste buds.

There will be a small funfair for the young and the young at heart. This year sees a traditional carousel added to the mix along with other fairground attractions. In addition to this there will be performances from local choirs and acoustic bands for that real Christmas atmosphere throughout the event.

This year Telford’s European Christmas market runs until Sunday 23 December so there is plenty of time to pay a visit or two.

To mark the town’s 50th birthday and celebrate the market’s opening weekend, there will be some added festive atmosphere around Southwater Lake with fountains, fire and floating lanterns from 29 November – 1 December.

The lighting of the ‘fire garden’ around the lake will take place on three evenings beginning at around 5pm and will burn until around 10pm.

Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “The European Christmas market has been a great success in the last two years with thousands sampling the festive atmosphere in Southwater and we’re delighted that it’s coming back

“It’ll be a great way to help see us towards the end of the Telford50 celebrations, with the opening weekend coinciding with Telford’s 50th birthday and there’s some extra attractions for the birthday weekend.”

Telford & Wrekin Council is working with Retail Alternatives to bring Telford European Christmas Market to the borough, also supported by Telford Shopping Centre.