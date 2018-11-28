Woman dies after collision near Church Stoke

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the Shropshire border yesterday evening.

The incident happened on the B4385 close to the crossroads of the A489 junction at around 7.20pm.

On arrival at the scene, a Nissan Qashqai was found to be in collision with a hedge. The female driver in her 60s was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly afterwards.

Her next of kin has been informed and a file passed to the coroner.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 665S of 27 November.