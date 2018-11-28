Teenager on bike snatches laptop from woman in Telford

A woman had her laptop stolen after the bag it was in was snatched from her in Telford.

The robbery happened around 10.25am on Tuesday in Summerhill in Sutton Hill.

The offender was on a bike and is thought to be around 15 years old.

Described as white, slight build, wearing jeans & a dark grey tracksuit top.

He was on a dark BMX style bike and is reported to have made off in the direction of Sutton Hill.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact Police ref 204s271118.