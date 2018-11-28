New Telford footbridge to open on Friday

A new footbridge linking Telford Town Centre with Telford Central railway station will open to the public on Friday.

The new bridge including new lifts will be opened for the public to use, however some additional minor works and finishing touches still need to be completed.

The old red bridge that it is replacing is scheduled for demolition this weekend to make space for the “hockey stick” ramp which will be installed next week.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “I am delighted that the new bridge is now open for people to use – it will provide an impressive link between the Town Centre and the railway station and be more accessible to parents with prams and people with a disability who will be able to use the new lifts that have been installed.

“I would ask people to bear with us while further necessary works are completed during the course of the next couple of months. This will include finishing off the additional public realm works that we have committed to, cleaning the glass of the new bridge and installing the last bits of lighting. Our contractor Balfour Beatty will still be on site for the next three months.

“One of the most attractive aspects of Telford for inward investors is the excellent transport links that we have.

“That is as relevant for rail commuters as it is for road users and the new bridge provides a unique gateway to the town centre and also reflects the modern, dynamic and vibrant town that Telford is.”

An official opening of the new bridge will take place in early spring of 2019 when the whole project comes to an end.