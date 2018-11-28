Concern grows for two missing Shrewsbury teenagers

Police are concerned for the whereabouts of two 16-year-old teenage girls from Shrewsbury.

Hafsa Mourdoude and Benedita Joao were last seen on Saturday 24 November and it is thought they may have travelled to the Kensington area of London.

Hafsa is described as Asian, around 5ft 8in tall with black hair. She is believed to be wearing a grey roll next sweater and blue Nike trainers.

Benedita is described as being of medium build, around 5ft 8in tall with very long black hair. She was thought to be wearing blue jeans, a black top and light brown Nike trainers at the time of her disappearance.

Officers are appealing for the girls themselves or anyone who has seen them to get in touch.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts should call West Mercia Police on 101.