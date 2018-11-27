Oswestry Rotary Club Tree of Light shines out on shoppers

The 21st Oswestry Rotary Club Tree of Light was switched on outside Sainsbury’s store in Oswestry at the weekend.

The tree will shine out on shoppers until Twelfth Night during which time members of the public are invited to make a donation to the Club’s annual Tree of Light Appeal in support of local charities.

Supporters may collect a sponsor form in Sainsbury’s or from Paperwrite in Oswestry to mark an important event in their life such as the death or a loved one or a birth, marriage, engagement or graduation.

Forms may be downloaded from the Club website www.rotarycluboswestry.co.uk and online donations can also be made at https://mydonate.bt.com/events/oswestryrctreeoflight2018.

The Switch On was performed by Rotarian Ellis who has seen the appeal raise over £6,000 pa in recent years. Denzil was helped by Father Christmas and his elf helper and the Oswestry School Interact group with a solo by Meredith Bryson and a reading by Una Kozic.

Allister Moutrie, Sainsburys store manager, thought the whole event lovely as it was the first year that he had been able to take part and join in with the carol singing.

Appeal organiser Mike Jones was delighted by the support on the evening and said: “The donations have been coming in by post over the last few weeks and we are delighted to be up over £3,000 already. The amount collected on the night is not yet known but with the help of the generosity of the general public we hope to top last year’s total of £6,000 in this our 21st year!”