New patron for the British Red Cross in Shropshire

The former High Sheriff of Shropshire, Charles Lillis, has been appointed a patron of the British Red Cross in the county.

In his voluntary role Charles will help promote the organisation’s work, especially in rural communities.

Charles, whose grandmother was active in the Red Cross in Suffolk, lives near Oswestry, and was the High Sheriff of Shropshire in 2017-18.

He has been on the boards of several charities in London and in Shropshire. These include Ellesmere College, where he is the Chair of Governors, and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity, where he was a governor until 2017.

He said: “I think that it’s very important to make people in Shropshire more aware of the excellent work the Red Cross does in the county.

“I am looking forward to doing everything I can to help the Red Cross to carry on spreading the power of kindness in Shropshire, a county where we inevitably suffer from the effects of social isolation.”

President for the British Red Cross in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, Debra Tritton, added: “I am thrilled that Charles Lillis has joined us as patron. He has been an enthusiastic supporter of our work to tackle loneliness by helping people live independently at home. He has also been generous with his support of our annual Open Gardens event in Ludlow.”

The Red Cross offers a variety of services in Shropshire including support at home after a stay in hospital, wheelchair loans and transport to medical appointments – as well as first aid training and cover at events, and support during emergencies like floods or severe weather.