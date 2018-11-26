Tribute paid to former councillor David Lloyd MBE

Tribute has been paid to former councillor David Lloyd MBE, who passed away aged 86 on Saturday.

Mr Lloyd’s local government career began in 1977 when he was elected to Shropshire County Council.

He was then elected to Oswestry Borough Council in 2003 and to Shropshire Council in 2009.

He held the position of Leader of Oswestry Borough Council, Chair of Shropshire Health Authority, Speaker and Deputy Chairman of Shropshire Council, and was an honorary life Governor of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

David stood down as a councillor at the local elections in May 2017.

In June 2017 he was admitted as an Honorary Alderman of Shropshire Council in recognition of his ‘eminent service’ over the past 40 years. The title was conferred upon him at a specially convened meeting of Shropshire Council.

Councillor Ann Hartley, Chairman of Shropshire Council, said:

“It was a real privilege to have known and worked alongside David Lloyd and I was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing.

“On behalf of all the staff and councilors of Shropshire Council I would like to pass on my condolences to David’s family and friends, and pay tribute to David for his very many years of service to the people of Shropshire – for which he rightly became an Honorary Alderman of Shropshire Council last year. David was a wonderful public servant who will be much missed by all who knew and worked with him over the years.”