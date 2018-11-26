Man dies days after robbery at his home in Whittington

A man has died days after he was threatened and robbed at his home in Whittington near Oswestry.

The incident happened around 8.20pm on Tuesday 20 November in Fitzalan Close when three men went into a house and threatened the 74-year-old.

The men claimed to be undercover police officers and searched the house making off with cash and a wallet. It’s thought they made off in a light-coloured Volvo.

The man was treated at hospital and discharged the next morning. On Friday, police were informed the man had sadly been found dead.

Investigating officers say at this stage it is not known if his death is linked to the robbery.

A post mortem has been carried out and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Enquiries are being carried out into the robbery and police are appealing for witnesses.

Shropshire Commander Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time. He has clearly suffered an unpleasant ordeal during the robbery and whether or not this is linked to his death we simply don’t know at this stage.

“We’re carrying out enquiries into the robbery to trace those responsible and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward and speak to us. If anyone was in Whittington on Tuesday evening and saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary we would ask them to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 652s 201118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.