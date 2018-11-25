Cash stolen during armed robbery at Telford convenience store

Police are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Trench, Telford.

It happened at around 9.40pm on Saturday in the One Stop convenience store on Trench Road.

A man is reported to have entered the shop and pointed a weapon – believed to be a hammer – at a member of staff before demanding money from the till.

A quantity of cash was taken before the man left the store in the direction of Stanmore Drive.

The man is described as being in his 20s, around 5ft 6in tall, and of very slim build.

He was thought to be wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jean and black shoes, thick black dark ski goggles and white gloves.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a passer-by who is understood to have seen an individual getting into a vehicle near the premises.

They would also like people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 720S of November 24.