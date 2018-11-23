Time called on underage drinking in Bridgnorth ahead of Christmas lights switch on

Police in Bridgnorth have called time on underage drinking as the town gets ready for the annual Christmas light switch on later.

The move comes after concerns were raised at last year’s event about anti-social behaviour caused by underage drinking.

Ahead of this year’s event, which begins at 4pm this afternoon, the local Safer Neighbourhood Team has been visiting off-licences to remind them of their responsibilities in not selling alcohol to anyone underage.

Anyone who does sell alcohol to anyone underage could be faced with a fine. Likewise, anyone who buys alcohol for underage teenagers could also be faced with a fine.

Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Nikki Roberts said: “The Christmas light switch on is a great family occasion in Bridgnorth which everyone should be able to go along to and enjoy. Unfortunately, we’re aware that last year it was marred slightly by anti-social behaviour caused by underage drinking and we want to make sure that the same doesn’t happen this year.

“Officers have been visiting off-licences to remind them of their responsibilities but I also want to remind parents and adults that if they’re caught buying alcohol for underage teenagers to drink at the event they too could face a fine which could be up to £5,000.

“Safer Neighbourhood Officers will be at the event on Friday evening, and while they’re there to primarily engage with our local communities and stop and speak to people if they do see teenagers with alcohol they will take it off them and if they’re involved in anti-social behaviour they will be spoken to about their behaviour in front of their parents.”

The Christmas Lighting Up Night begins at 4pm this afternoon in the High Street with the lights switched on at 6pm.