Parking spaces at Shrewsbury’s multi-storey car park temporarily reduced for safety reasons

The number of parking spaces at Raven Meadows multi-storey car park in Shrewsbury has been temporarily reduced for safety reasons.

Shropshire Council says that around 200 parking spaces on the outer edges of levels 2 to 9 will be unavailable for use until further notice.

During a recent inspection, it was noted that the existing restraints on the outer edges of the car park had degraded.

Planned work to improve vehicle safety at the car park was due to be carried out early next year. The work involves bringing in additional restraint barriers to help prevent vehicles striking the inside of the car park, preventing damage to vehicles and the building,

As a result of the inspection, the areas in which improvements are planned now need to be cordoned off as a safety precaution prior to the work taking place. The planned work will now be brought forward and carried out as quickly as possible.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We apologise for any disappointment and the reduction in the number of parking spaces, but the safety of our customers is our top priority and it’s important that we take on board the advice of our building inspectors and make sure that the necessary safety measures are in place.

“We’re working hard to make sure that the new barriers are in place – and the car park is fully open – as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we encourage people to use one of our other town centre car parks – especially Frankwell, Abbey Foregate and St Julian’s – or to use the park and ride services.”