Man charged following firearms incident in Cross Houses

A 35-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences following an incident in Cross Houses earlier this week.

Aaron Jones of The Chestnuts has been charged with four firearms offences and section 47 assault and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Police were called to a report of a domestic incident in Lower Close which led to officers attending an address at The Chestnuts on Tuesday.

Armed officers attended as a precaution and a cordon was put in place to allow police to deal with the incident safely and peacefully.