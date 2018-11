One person was cut free from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision in Ludlow this afternoon.

The two vehicle collision happened on Sheet Road at around 3.10pm.

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to extricate the casualty.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.