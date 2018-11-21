Firefighters called to commercial property fire in Calverhall

Firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial property in Calverhall near Whitchurch late last night.

The fire involved an electrical and linen cupboard on the ground floor of the property in the kitchen area.

Three fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Market Drayton, Prees, Tweedale and Whitchurch at around 11.18pm.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers also attended.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The first crew to arrive found thick black smoke issuing from the kitchen area of a three storey large commercial property.

“The Incident Commander immediately committed two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, to locate and extinguish the fire using a hose reel jet.

“Once the size and complex layout of the building was established, a second breathing apparatus team were tasked to assist in firefighting.

“Due to the age of the building and the fact that there are hidden voids, smoke from the fire had spread to part of the first floor of the property.

“Another four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were committed to the first floor, to check that there had been no fire spread to that floor and to carry out ventilation.

“Thanks to rapid and assertive firefighting tactics being carried out, the fire was contained to the ground floor kitchen, unfortunately this area has suffered significant damage from fire, heat and smoke. There has also been smoke damage to other parts of the ground and first floors.

“In total eight breathing apparatus wearers, two hose reel jets and one main jet were used to extinguish the fire. Once the fire had been extinguished a positive pressure fan was used to assist in ventilating the property.

“Crews had to cut away small areas of the ceiling, and floorboards to ensure that all the pockets of fire had been fully extinguished.

“There was a great display of teamwork by all three crews, which resulted in a timely and successful stop of the fire.

“We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this Incident.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be of an accidental nature.”

Crews were at the property for around three hours.