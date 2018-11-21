Consultation launched on proposals to close sixth form at Bridgnorth Endowed School

Bridgnorth Endowed School has launched a consultation on proposals to close its sixth form due to low student numbers.

Just 38 students currently attend the sixth form at the school with others opting to attend other local colleges nearby.

The decision to close the sixth form will mean more funds will be available to improve the school, which might include purchasing effective learning resources, running additional extra-curricular activities and offering more enrichment opportunities for students in Years 7 to 11.

Headteacher, Mr B Worth said: “We have seen increasing numbers of our young people opting for 16-19 provision in Shrewsbury and Stourbridge; however, students wishing to remain in Bridgnorth to study can apply to the Oldbury Wells School Bridgnorth sixth form. The Oldbury Wells School Bridgnorth sixth form is offering a wide range of A Level courses and has introduced a number of new vocational courses for September 2019.

“A reduction in the PAN will enable us to create a school structure that will bring about greater staffing and financial stability and will allow Bridgnorth Endowed School to be successful in the future.

“The past few years have seen Bridgnorth Endowed School make significant improvement, and I really want our full focus to be on the journey towards outstanding across years 7 to 11. I know this is the right next move to enable us to do so.”

The current Year 12 will continue into Year 13 with no changes and no disruption to their studies.