Drivers prosecuted for ignoring road signs in Bridgnorth

Motorists in Bridgnorth are being reminded they face the prospect of prosecution if they ignore no entry signs.

It follows almost 100 drivers being prosecuted for ignoring the no entry signs on Old Worcester Road, exiting onto the A442 near Danesford.

The no entry signs are in place for road safety reasons and drivers who ignore them are causing a substantial risk to other road users.

PC Barton from West Mercia Police’s Operations Policing Unit says if information regarding an offence is passed to West Mercia police, officers will deal with the motorists committing them proactively.

He added: “We’re actively dealing with dash cam or any other recorded footage submitted by the public where they have identified motorists committing driving offences in our area, and we have evidence the no entry sign on to the A442 is being extensively ignored. This clearly has the potential to cause a serious collision.

“Road signs, along with speed restrictions, are in place for a reason, and anyone who ignores them is risking not just their own safety, but the safety of other road users.

“We want to make sure the roads across our county are even safer and we are asking motorists to work with us, and make sure they do not ignore these road signs.

“Where footage is passed to us that clearly shows a driving offence being committed, we will take relevant enforcement action to educate the driver and they could find they are faced with attending a driver awareness course or receiving 3 penalty points on their licence and a £100 fine.”