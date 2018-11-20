Armed police attend incident in Cross Houses

Armed police officers were called to a property in Cross Houses near Shrewsbury this morning.

Officers were called to a report of a domestic incident in Lower Close which led to officers attending an address at The Chestnuts.

A man was inside the house and claimed to be in possession of a firearm.

Armed officers attended as a precaution and a cordon was put in place to allow police to deal with the incident safely and peacefully. The outer cordon has now been lifted.

Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: “I’d like to thank local residents for their co-operation and patience while we dealt with this incident, there was some disruption in the area and I’m grateful for the support of people in the area.

“I know incidents such as this can cause concern and I’d like to offer my reassurance that our officers are highly trained and skilled in ensuring we bring incidents of this nature to a safe and peaceful resolution as we have today.”

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.