Windows broken in Church Stretton as lager bottles are thrown from car

A group of males in a red car have been linked to three incidents of criminal damage in Church Stretton.

At around 9pm on Friday the group of up to four males were seen in a car in a residential area of Church Stretton and a lager bottle was thrown from the car with some force at a window of a house.

A short time later there were two similar incidents on Ludlow Road and the High Street in which the window of a commercial property and the window of a residential property were broken.

Police are investigating the incident as criminal damage and also anti-social use of a car.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “A Section 59 Warning Notice can be issued to the Registered Keeper of vehicles being driven on public roads in an anti-social manner, the term anti-social in this case is defined as being used in a manner that is or is likely to, cause alarm and harassment.

“If you witness a car being used in what you believe is an illegal or anti-social manner, on or off the road, please contact the police on 101 so that we can take the necessary action. The more information you can give us the better chance we will have of identifying and dealing with any offenders.

“If the vehicle continues to be used in such a manner, further police action will be taken and in some cases the car can be seized and crushed.”

If you believe that you have any information that may assist the police in identifying those responsible for these offences, or you have details of the car involved, please contact the police on 101 and refer to incident 0836S 161118. You can also contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 to report the information anonymously.