Retirement accommodation to get new lease of life in Wellington

A two-phase development that will modernise existing accommodation and provide additional retirement apartments in Wellington is to be put before planners in the new year.

The Wrekin Housing Trust has this week revealed exciting plans to redevelop their existing retirement flats at Apley Court, with additional accommodation to be built on adjoining land. The works will lead to an increase in provision from 51 to 80 apartments.

Tenants and local residents were the first to hear of the plans at a special presentation event on Thursday [15 November], where the architects and representatives of the Trust were on hand to answer any questions.

Designed as a retirement village, the new state-of-the-art building will incorporate several communal spaces including a lounge, bistro and bar and other amenities such as a hair and beauty salon and shop as well as 80 one and two-bedroom apartments.

With this project, the Trust will address the growing need for specialist accommodation that brings together care and support, as well as addressing social isolation and loneliness among older people.

Together with its 31 existing bungalows at the location, the development could provide tailored living space for over 200 people.

Matt Beckley, project manager for the Apley Court development, said: “This will give the area a real boost, creating an attractive, purpose-built facility that will serve the growing ageing population of the borough into the future.

“The development has been planned to minimise disruption to the current residents of Apley Court, who will remain in their existing homes until the first phase of 44 apartments is built.

“Tenants will be given first priority should they wish to transfer to the new apartments, and will be fully supported in the move.”

If planning is approved, building work would start on the project within three years. The Trust will continue to invest in and maintain the current premises in the meantime.