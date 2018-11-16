New look Arriva buses take to the roads of Shropshire

Buses across Shropshire are being given a major facelift following Arriva Midlands’s announcement that it is investing £200,000 to update its local fleet.

The extensive refurbishment programme, which is already underway at Arriva’s Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry depots, will see vehicles operating along a number of key corridors upgraded to provide customers with more comfortable and connected journeys.

Alongside a striking new livery, internal and external overhaul, the vehicles will also be fitted with USB charging points* to ensure passengers are able to make better use of their time on board.

Simon Mathieson, Area Managing Director for Arriva Midlands North, explained: “The public’s expectations of what passenger transport should look and feel like is shifting steadily, and we are acutely aware that we need to maintain our standards in order to ensure that we deliver on our customer’s needs for effective, comfortable and modern methods of travel.

“This investment will see us start to tackle these issues by delivering improved facilities and ambience on board. By undertaking this work we believe that we are challenging any preconceptions people may have about bus travel, and in doing so, encouraging more people to hop on board and discover the convenience and affordability our local services can offer.”

The refurbished buses are going into service across Shrewsbury and Telford with work anticipated to continue into 2019.

Services expected to benefit from the update include Telford route 3 (Brookside Circular), and Shrewsbury route 1 (Shrewsbury to Monkmoor).