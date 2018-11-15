Man jailed after being found with knife in Telford Town Centre

A man has been jailed after being caught by police officers in possession of a knife in Telford Town Centre.

Craig Mayhew, 36, of no fixed abode was stopped by officers from the North Local Policing Priorities Team on patrol in the town centre yesterday.

He had in his possession a 5″ black handled knife. He told officers he had found it and was going to hand in, however, officers were able to prove otherwise.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a bladed article and remanded in custody.

Earlier today he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court where he was sentenced to six months in prison.

Local Policing Commander for Telford & Wrekin, Superintendent Tom Harding, said: “I’ve got teams working tirelessly to drive down the number of incidents involving knives across Telford even further and am pleased the courts have reinforced our commitment with this custodial sentence.

“I hope this sends a message to anyone who considers carrying a knife you will be caught and more than likely sent to prison.”