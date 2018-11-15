BBC Children in Need Team Rickshaw passes through Shropshire

There’s been great support for BBC Children in Need Team Rickshaw as it passes through Shropshire.

The BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge has just passed through Shawbury as it makes its way through the county and towards Chester. It will also be passing through Wem, Welshampton and Ellesmere. Posted by Shropshire Live on Thursday, 15 November 2018

The eight day challenge kicked off last Friday in Calais and finishes in Salford during the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show tomorrow evening.

A team of six young people, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need-funded projects, are joined by The One Show’s Matt Baker.

Yesterday, the team completed a 50 mile journey from Malvern in Worcestershire to Blists Hill Victorian Town arriving at the museum just minutes before The One Show went on air live with updates on the challenge.

The team set out early this morning leaving Ironbridge and heading through Lawley where they were greeted by people lining the roadside. The team then headed towards Crudginton and through Shawbury where local school children lined part of the route. From Shawbury the team then headed towards Wem, Welshampton and Ellesmere. Today’s section of the challenge will end in Chester.

WEM SNT out on Wem high street today in Support of Children in Needs Rickshaw Challenge! #TheOneShow #rickshawchallenge pic.twitter.com/4ImnlLOtOV — North Shrops SNT (@NorthShropCops) November 15, 2018

Since 2011, The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge has raised over £21 million for BBC Children in Need, with every penny going on to make a difference to the lives of children and young people across the UK who need it most.

The team’s progress is broadcast The One Show and a real-time update of the rickshaw’s progress is also available at http://pudsey.viewranger.com.

To support the Rickshaw Challenge, you can donate £5, £10 or £20 by text. To donate £5 text the word TEAM to 70405. To donate £10 text TEAM to 70410. To donate £20 text the word TEAM to 70420. Texts will cost your donation plus your standard network message charge. All of your donation will go to BBC Children in Need. You must be 16 or over and please ask for the bill payer’s permission. For more information and full terms and conditions go to bbc.co.uk/pudsey. The Text to donate Service will close at 23:59 on the 31 December 2018.