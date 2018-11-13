Casualty cut free from vehicle following collision at Crackleybank

A two vehicle collision this afternoon closed Crackleybank at Sheriffhales near Shifnal.

One person was cut free from a vehicle following the collision which happened at around 3pm.

Firefighters released the casualty using Holmatro cutting equipment.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale along with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The road remains closed whilst emergency services remain at the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the A5 from Redhill roundabout towards the crossroads.